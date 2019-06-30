Pedestrian struck in marked crosswalk in Pitt Meadows

A pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Sunday morning.

The intersection of Harris Road and 122nd Avenue is cordoned off with police tape while the accident is investigated.

Ridge Meadows RCMP haven't provided any details other than a road closure between 122nd Avenue and nearby train tracks. They called the incident serious.

Harris Rd: all lanes closed between 122nd Ave and train tracks. Police investigating a serious Motor Vehicle Incident. Update will follow when lanes re-opened. —@RidgeRCMP

Footage from the scene shows a GMC pickup truck with its hazard lights flashing, still in the intersection. It appears the vehicle was making a left-hand turn.

A baseball cap, one shoe and a pair of sunglasses lay in the road beside a streak of blood.

A hat, shoe and pair of sunglasses were left in the intersection. (Shane MacKichan)

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is not known, but witnesses described it as grave. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition by ambulance.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are at the scene investigating the incident.