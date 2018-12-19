Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck early Wednesday morning

Police say a woman in her 20's suffered life threatening injuries after she was struck while walking on the side of a road in Delta early Wednesday morning.

The woman was walking eastbound with another pedestrian in the 10200 block of Hornby Drive in rural Delta, just after 6:30 am PT.

Two vehicles were travelling westbound, and police say there were a number of vehicles parked on the side of the road.

One of the westbound vehicles pulled over to the shoulder while the other moved around it to pass, and, police say, that's when the woman was struck.

"The driver stayed on scene and is co-operating fully with police," said Delta police spokerspeson Cris Leykauf.

Leykauf said the speed limit is 80 km/h on that stretch of road, and there is no indication that the driver was speeding or impaired.