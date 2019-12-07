Pedestrian struck and killed in Richmond on Highway 99

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 99, just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Richmond RCMP responded to the area just north of Steveston Highway.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is being forced to exit onto the Steveston Highway, and police suggest using Highway 91 if you're heading south of the Fraser River.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.