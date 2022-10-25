Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Pedestrian seriously injured in Delta, B.C., collision

Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North Delta on Monday night. 

Driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said 

Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian in Delta, B.C., on Oct. 24, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

Delta police said the collision happened at the intersection of 116th Street and 96th Avenue just before 7 p.m.

The driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said. 

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate. 

Last month, a 60-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 112th Street and 80th Avenue. The driver left the scene before police arrived, Delta police said at the time, but later came forward and was co-operating with investigators.

