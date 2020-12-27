Female pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at crosswalk in Richmond, B.C.

A woman died on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked crosswalk in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP say they were called just before 5:30 p.m. PT about a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of No. 2 Road and Andrews Road.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk at the intersection when a vehicle struck her. She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have ruled out speed and alcohol in the crash.

Const. Kenneth Lau with Richmond RCMP declined to give the woman's age and said police are still notifying family.

Lau said drivers should be extra careful at this time of year.

"Road conditions may not be ideal. The sun also sets early, sometimes making it difficult to see pedestrians due to lighting," Lau said in a release.

"As a driver, when you approach a marked crosswalk or intersection, please take the extra measures to give yourself more reaction time. Slow down, look for any pedestrians, and try make eye contact with them just to confirm if they are crossing or not before going through."

Police are looking for witnesses and dash camera footage of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.