81-year-old pedestrian dies after collision in Maple Ridge

An 81-year-old man has died after he was struck Monday morning by a car in a marked crosswalk in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP said the man was crossing the street in the 23700 block of Dewdney Trunk Road when he was struck by a black Nissan Leaf around 7:30 a.m.

He later died in hospital.

A statement said the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and is co-operating with investigators. Roads remain closed in the area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.