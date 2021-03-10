Senior dies after being hit by a car in South Vancouver

A senior has died weeks after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in South Vancouver, according to police.

The man, 79, was crossing East 54 Avenue, west of McKinnon Street, on Feb. 24 when he was struck by a vehicle turning left. The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Sunday.

Police said Wednesday in a statement that the driver stayed at the scene and fully co-operated with the investigation. Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The man's death is the second pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.