Pedestrian killed on Highway 1 between Langley and Abbotsford

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Abbotsford Police said Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a call at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, and found a man who had been struck by three vehicles.

He died of his injuries on the scene.

Police said the drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. None sustained any injuries during the collision.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating, and Highway 1 is currently closed eastbound between 264th Street and Mt Lehman Road.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from those who may be been travelling eastbound in this area just prior to 4:15 a.m.

If you can assist you are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.