Pedestrian dead after being struck by truck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C.

A man in his 50s was struck and killed Thursday by a truck on Highway 1, according to RCMP.

First responders and traffic services arrived on scene around 7 p.m. PT and determined that a commercial vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The collision happened on Highway 1 near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

RCMP say the driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The highway was closed to westbound traffic for seven hours while investigators were on scene.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services, the B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Unit, and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the incident.