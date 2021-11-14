Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in East Vancouver

A 59-year-old man has been struck and killed by a motorist along Kingsway in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police say it happened around 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, near St. Catherines Street.

"Investigators believe the man was crossing Kingsway ... when he was struck by a car that was heading west," said the VPD in a statement.

The department says this marks the 18th pedestrian death this year.

A 59-year-old man was the victim of a collision with a vehicle along Kingsway in East Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2021. (CBC NEWS)

According to police, the driver remained at the scene, and while they are still investigating the cause they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video is asked to contact the VPD's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.