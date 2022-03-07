Pedestrian struck and killed on Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating after a 57-year old man was struck and killed by a transport truck on the Downtown Eastside Monday morning.

In a statement, police said the man was crossing West Hastings Street just after 10 a.m. near Carrall Street when he was hit. Investigators say it appears the man was jaywalking when the incident occurred.

It's the fourth pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year, said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison, including one on Jan. 7 at Venables Street and National Avenue and another Feb. 25 on Granville Street.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact the VPD's collision line at 604-717-3012