Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating the death of a pedestrian following an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck in the Clearbrook area early Thursday.

Just after 5 a.m. PT, emergency services were called to a collision at the intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads, according to a police statement.

A woman, who police believe to be in her 40s, was found injured on the ground. Paramedics took her to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident and is co-operating with police.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor, but are continuing to investigate the crash.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.