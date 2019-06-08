Pedestrian killed in Burnaby car crash

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck.

Police say that around 8:50 p.m. on Friday several vehicles collided on Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue.

A person travelling on the north side of the road was struck by the vehicles and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospital.

Police said while the investigation is in its early stages, they believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Lougheed Highway between Madison and Gilmore remains closed while investigators examine the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has dash camera video of the collision can contact Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services at 604-646-9999.