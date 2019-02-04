'Pedestrian inattention' blamed after woman walks in front of a car in Surrey

A 22-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a taxi while she was using her cellphone.

RCMP attended the crash Feb. 2 around 9:20 p.m. on Scott Road in Surrey, B.C.

They said woman was crossing the road mid-block when she stepped out in front of a southbound taxi.

In a statement, Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson said 'pedestrian inattention' is a factor in the collision. The woman had been looking at a cellphone when she stepped off the curb into the path of the oncoming taxi.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.