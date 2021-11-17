Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·New

Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in West End car crash

The 51-year-old victim was at the intersection of Thurlow and Davie streets when he was hit by a truck that had just collided with another car.

A 51-year-old man is Vancouver's 10th pedestrian fatality of 2021

CBC News ·
A 51-year-old man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a truck in Vancouver's West End early Tuesday morning. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver Police say a male pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a truck in the West End just after midnight Tuesday.

Police were called to Davie and Thurlow streets after a Dodge Ram truck and Toyota Prius had crashed.

They say the impact of the vehicle collision resulted in the Dodge Ram skidding and hitting the 51-year-old man as he sat on the sidewalk at the intersection. 

Investigators are looking at whether impairment was a contributing factor.

It is Vancouver's 10th pedestrian fatality of 2021. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam video, is asked to contact VPD's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now