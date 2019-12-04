Pedestrian in hospital after collision near downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after a 70-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant said they saw a man being rushed to hospital after being treated by first responders.

Police later said the man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A statement from police said the driver is co-operating with investigators.

Officers closed the intersection for several hours to gather evidence.