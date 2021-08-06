Pedestrian dead after being struck by garbage truck in Surrey: RCMP

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a garbage truck in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., police say.

The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. PT Friday in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police said the driver of the garbage truck remained on the scene and called 911. The pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. (Shane MacKichan)

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam video that can assist this investigation to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.