Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle on Hwy 1

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a commercial vehicle on Highway 1 on Monday night, Abbotsford police say.

Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the westbound lanes of the highway just west of the Sumas exit around 8:45 p.m. PT, according to a police release.

It says a male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene. He was taken to hospital but has since died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not hurt and stayed at the scene to co-operate with police. Impaired driving is not a factor, police said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Sumas exit were closed for about six hours overnight as investigators worked the scene. The highway has since fully reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.