Pedestrian struck and killed on Abbotsford-Mission highway

A pedestrian was struck and killed along a highway in Abbotsford, B.C., early Thursday, according to police.

The person was hit by a vehicle on Highway 11 between Clayburn Road and Harris Road just after 6 a.m. PT. Officers confirmed the fatality, but could not say whether the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the highway will be closed southbound between Clayburn and Harris for "the next few hours" as the investigation continues.

More to come.