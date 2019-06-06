Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies in Burnaby hit-and-run
British Columbia·Updated

Police say the vehicle of interest is a semi-truck carrying a dark red shipping container.

Area around Boundary Road and Marine Way closed to traffic

CBC News ·
First responders at the scene where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-an-run. Police say the vehicle of interest is a semi-truck carrying a dark red shipping container. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

Burnaby RCMP say a pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run near Boundary Road and Marine Way.

Police say the vehicle of interest is a semi-truck that was carrying a dark red shipping container. 

A witness said the driver stopped briefly after the collision, then continued travelling eastbound on Marine Way.

The area around the busy intersection has been closed to traffic.

Police are expected to provide another update within an hour.

More to come.

The area around Marine Way and Boundary Road has been closed because of a pedestrian fatality. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)
