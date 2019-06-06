Pedestrian dies in Burnaby hit-and-run

Burnaby RCMP say a pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run near Boundary Road and Marine Way.

Police say the vehicle of interest is a semi-truck that was carrying a dark red shipping container.

A witness said the driver stopped briefly after the collision, then continued travelling eastbound on Marine Way.

The area around the busy intersection has been closed to traffic.

Police are expected to provide another update within an hour.

More to come.