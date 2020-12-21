Pedestrian dies from injuries after multi-vehicle collision in Vancouver

Vancouver Police are appealing for witnesses after a multi-car collision on Friday claimed the life of a 78-year-old pedestrian and left his wife with serious injuries.

"This incident is truly a tragedy, and for it to happen just a week before Christmas is heartbreaking," said Sgt. Steve Addison, in a release.

The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. PT Friday near Broadway and Alberta Street when a grey Fiat 500 collided with a blue Ford Explorer.

Both vehicles were heading east on Broadway. Police say the force of the collision caused the Explorer to veer into two parked cars, then onto the sidewalk where the elderly couple was walking.

The 78-year-old victim, a Vancouver resident, was taken to hospital but died Sunday. His 72-year-old wife has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

'Hearts go out'

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved," said Addison.

The driver of the Fiat, a 29-year-old woman from Burnaby, and the driver of the Explorer, a 30-year-old woman from Vancouver, were not injured.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol are factors in the collision. No charges have been laid.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera footage to call 604-717-3012.

Police say this is Vancouver's eighth fatal collision of 2020.