Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

A pedestrian in Abbotsford, B.C., has died after she was struck by a vehicle near Clearbrook Road and Coral Avenue Friday night.

Abbotsford police say the woman was struck shortly after 10 p.m. and she died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police and the investigation is in its early stages, police say.

Officers are reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions and to drive accordingly, and for pedestrians to wear bright or reflective clothing

Traffic on Clearbrook Road between George Ferguson Way and Maclure Road was blocked in both directions Friday night as officers investigated the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to call them at 604-859-5225.