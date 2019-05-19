Pedestrian dies after being struck in East Vancouver

A 38-year-old Vancouver man has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing East 57th Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to a written statement from Vancouver police, the man was walking north, crossing East 57th Avenue in the middle of the block near Prince Edward Street just after 7 p.m. when he was struck by a grey Honda Civic driving west.

The man sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

East 57th Avenue was closed in both directions between Fraser Street and St. George Street for several hours on Saturday night.

If you have any information about the collision, including dashcam video, you're asked to call the VPD's Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.