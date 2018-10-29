Pedestrian dies after being struck by charter bus in Delta

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a charter bus in Delta, B.C., on Saturday.

It was dark and rainy when the bus hit the pedestrian as he was crossing the street in the 7200 block of River Road just before 11:30 p.m. PT.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus remained on scene. There were no passengers on board at the time.

The death is the second pedestrian fatality in Delta in less than a week. On Tuesday, a 44-year-old man died after he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck on 120 Street.

Police are urging pedestrians to wear reflective clothing or lights if they're walking at night. Drivers are asked to be aware that pedestrians can be hard to spot, particularly if they are wearing dark clothing.