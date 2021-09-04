Pedestrian killed in fatal vehicle crash in Surrey, RCMP criminal collision squad investigating

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Surrey, B.C. early Saturday morning.

The crash just before 6 a.m. in the 13400 block of 96th Avenue shut down roads in the area as Surrey RCMP gather evidence. Police said they have closed 96 Avenue between King George Boulevard and 134A Street to traffic "until further notice," police said midday Saturday.

"Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire attended ... and unfortunately the unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sam Sanghera in statement.

The force said it has deployed its criminal collision and its Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service officers to probe what happened.

At the scene Saturday morning, where police put tape across the roadway, a toppled cart was surrounded by cans and other recyclables in the street. Evidence markers were placed among them.

Police are asking that anyone with more information or dash camera footage from the area at the time contact Surrey RCMP.

It's just the latest fatal collision to kill a pedestrian in the city. On Aug. 6, a garbage truck struck and killed a person on the 10600 block of King George Boulevard just before 3 a.m. in the Whalley neighbourhood.

(1/2) As students, teachers and parents prepare for the new school, Surrey RCMP are asking the community to review their back-to-school road safety awareness. <a href="https://t.co/Bgzv7V9RkK">pic.twitter.com/Bgzv7V9RkK</a> —@SurreyRCMP

Saturday's crash came just a day after the Surrey RCMP issued pedestrian safety reminders on its Twitter account to parents with kids returning to school this week.

"Surrey RCMP are asking the community to review their back-to-school road safety awareness," the force tweeted Friday. "Review pedestrian safety, cross at designated cross-walks, add bright colours to your wardrobe for better pedestrian visibility."