Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Delta

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a truck in Delta, B.C., on Tuesday evening.

The victim was hit near the 9000 block of 120 Street around 7:30 p.m. PT.

Police said a Dodge Ram had been turning northbound out of a parking lot when it struck the man.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. Police said the man was 44 years old and lived in Surrey, B.C.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Officials haven't determined what led to the collision, but said it's a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant heading into the dark winter months.

"Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, or carry a light if possible, and should be aware that drivers may not see them. Drivers should keep an eye out for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in intersections and when making turns," a statement said.

