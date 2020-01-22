Woman struck by vehicle in Vancouver dies in hospital

A woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The woman and her husband, both in their 70s, were walking on a marked crosswalk at Pacific Street and Richards Street when they were both struck by a delivery van at around 5:20 p.m. PT.

Both were taken to hospital, where the husband remains with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a 37-year-old from Surrey, B.C., remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The death marks Vancouver's first pedestrian fatality of the year.