Pedestrian killed in Surrey after being struck by vehicle on Scott Road

Surrey RCMP say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Scott Road.

Inspector Dale Carr says the victim was not in a crosswalk while trying to get across Scott Road between 70th and 72 Avenue when he was struck.

Around around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, paramedics transported the victim to hospital where he later died of his injuries, said Carr.

Police have not released any details about the victim such as his age or identity.

Scott Road is closed between 70th and 72nd Avenue as police conduct their investigation.

Carr said the driver is cooperating with police, but was sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He also said that it doesn't appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.