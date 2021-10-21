A pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi-trailer on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., late Wednesday, according to police.

A statement said the pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes between McCallum Road and Sumas Way around 11 p.m. PT. Paramedics took the person to hospital, but they died of their injuries.

Police said officers were still working to confirm the pedestrian's identity. The driver of the semi-trailer stayed at the scene and has co-operated with investigators.

"The driver did not sustain any injuries and is very shaken by this incident," the statement read.

Highway 1 was closed in the area for roughly four hours as police investigated.

Abbotsford police officers inspect the semi-trailer that hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 1. A statement said the driver stayed at the scene. (Shane Mackichan)

Crashes involving pedestrians rise in fall and winter

The fatality came hours after RCMP in Surrey, B.C., posted safety tips for pedestrians and drivers, saying its officers had responded to two serious crashes over the last week.

Police said one of the men who was hit later died of their injuries, while the other remained in hospital in critical condition.

"According to ICBC, nearly half (44 per cent) of all collisions involving pedestrians occur between October and January," RCMP said.

Officers reminded pedestrians to be careful at intersections, use marked crosswalks, make eye contact with drivers while crossing and wear reflective clothing. They should also remove headphones and look up from their cellphone while walking, police said.

Drivers should have their lights on to increase visibility, regardless of the time of day, and always check for pedestrians at an intersection. They should follow the speed limit and stay focused on the road.

The Abbotsford Police Department's collision reconstruction team and the B.C. Coroners Service are both investigating the Highway 1 crash.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage from people who were driving on the highway around the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-859-5225.