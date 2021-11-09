Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·New

Pedestrian dead after morning crash in Port Coquitlam

RCMP says the 25-year-old Port Coquitlam resident was struck at Shaughnessy Street and Lobb Ave at around 7 a.m. PT.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later

CBC News ·
Police on the scene where a female pedestrian was struck in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning. She later died in hospital. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP said the 25-year-old Port Coquitlam woman was struck near the intersection of Shaughnessy Street and Lobb Avenue and was taken to hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, say police. The investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now