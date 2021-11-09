Pedestrian dead after morning crash in Port Coquitlam

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP said the 25-year-old Port Coquitlam woman was struck near the intersection of Shaughnessy Street and Lobb Avenue and was taken to hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, say police. The investigation is ongoing.