Pedestrian dead after collision on Surrey highway

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 in Surrey on Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP were called to the crash around 6 p.m. PT in the 10200 block of Highway 17.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the crash scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP.