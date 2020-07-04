Pedestrian struck and killed by bus in White Rock, B.C.

A transit bus struck and killed a pedestrian in White Rock, B.C., Friday afternoon, says White Rock RCMP.

The collision happened near the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Street according to a tweet from White Rock RCMP sent at around 3 p.m.

Photos from the scene show a TransLink shuttle bus surrounded by police officers and emergency vehicles.

A shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian near the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Street in White Rock, south of Vancouver, on Friday. (Shane MacKichan)

Police also tweeted that roads in the area will be closed until approximately 6 p.m.