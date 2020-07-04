Pedestrian struck and killed by bus in White Rock, B.C.
A transit bus struck and killed a pedestrian near North Bluff Rd. and Johnston St. in White Rock Friday afternoon, says White Rock RCMP.
Photos from the scene show a TransLink shuttle bus surrounded by emergency vehicles
A transit bus struck and killed a pedestrian in White Rock, B.C., Friday afternoon, says White Rock RCMP.
The collision happened near the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Street according to a tweet from White Rock RCMP sent at around 3 p.m.
Photos from the scene show a TransLink shuttle bus surrounded by police officers and emergency vehicles.
Police also tweeted that roads in the area will be closed until approximately 6 p.m.