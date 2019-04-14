Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Pedestrian allegedly hit by pickup truck in Abbotsford

Incident occurred in the 30,000 block of Fraser Highway

FILE PHOTO: Abbotsford police are at the scene of an accident in the 30,000 block of Fraser Highway where a pickup truck allegedly struck a pedestrian. (CBC)

Abbotsford police are investigating after a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a pickup truck Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. PT in the 30,000 block of the Fraser Highway.

Fraser Highway was closed between Ross Road and Mt. Lehman Road for several hours while police investigated.

The road re-opened to traffic just before 8:00 a.m. PT.

More to come.

