An elderly Vancouver pedestrian was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Friday morning.

The man, who is in his 80s, was crossing at the intersection of Southeast Marine Drive and Victoria Drive at about 10:30 a.m. PT when he was hit by a white Mazda, according to police.

The man's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to call 604-717-3012.