Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured after being hit by car in Vancouver crosswalk

Pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured after being hit by car in Vancouver crosswalk

An elderly Vancouver pedestrian was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Friday morning.

Driver of white Mazda remained at the scene

CBC News ·
The elderly man was crossing at the intersection of Southeast Marine Drive and Victoria Drive when he was hit by a car. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An elderly Vancouver pedestrian was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Friday morning.

The man, who is in his 80s, was crossing at the intersection of Southeast Marine Drive and Victoria Drive at about 10:30 a.m. PT when he was hit by a white Mazda, according to police.

The man's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to call 604-717-3012.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories