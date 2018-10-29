Will it come down to luck of the draw? Recount underway for Peachland's tied mayoral race

A judicial recount of mayoral election results is underway in Peachland, B.C., after an unofficial recount showed incumbent Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough tied with 804 votes apiece.

Provincial court judge Ellen Burdett began the hand counting of all 2,348 ballots at 10 a.m. PT Monday, assisted by three election officials.

If the pair remain tied after a recount, their names will be written on pieces of paper and placed in a container, with the winner decided by a draw.

Two mayoral candidates for Peachland, B.C. tied for the most votes. CBC's Justin McElroy explains what happens next. 1:18

It is unknown when the count will be finished — but if it ends with a tie, the draw will happen immediately.

"I'm suggesting we put aside any disputed ballots until the end," Burdett said to Fortin and Gough before counting began.

"If there is a disputed ballot, each of you can make representations to me as to how you think I should interpret that ballot."

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Fortin said she hoped the community would come together after the result, regardless of who won.

"We will always have difference of opinions and ideas, but that can be a good thing. That's how we learn from one another," she wrote.

"No matter how it plays out, I hope the first thing the new mayor will do is work on bringing this community together and mending the divisions within the citizens of Peachland."

With files from Brady Strachan