Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to remain open for scheduled deliveries

Peace Arch Hospital's maternity ward will remain open for parents who have pre-existing birthing plans to deliver their baby at the hospital, according to a release from Fraser Health.

The hospital's maternity ward was initially scheduled for closure as of January 28, with deliveries being re-routed to Langley Memorial Hospital following staffing issues.

But Fraser Health says pediatric staff at Peace Arch Hospital and other partners have committed to a new staffing schedule that will allow the ward to stay open.

"All partners are committed to working toward safe maternity services at Peace Arch Hospital with no disruption while Fraser Health continues its recruitment efforts," the health authority said in a statement.

Fraser Health previously said the ward would close indefinitely because of an "unexpected leave" at the facility.