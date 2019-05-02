3-vehicle crash, car fire leads to delays at Peace Arch border crossing

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Peace Arch in the wake of a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the American side of the border.

DriveBC told drivers travelling to the States to "expect delays" on both sides of the border. Video from the scene appeared to show at least one car on fire, with black smoke billowing into the sky.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash. Highway 99 is closed in both directions in the area and drivers heading to the U.S. are asked to use the Pac-Highway crossing as an alternative.

Dan Mangan, a Vancouver-based musician, was in the border lineup heading south when the crash happened.

Traffic is delayed at the Peace Arch border crossing due to a car fire. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

"A black SUV went full speed into a blue minivan, pushed it off the road into the median and the van skidded ... they hit this kind of stonewall garden area at which point the blue minivan burst into flames immediately," Mangan said in a phone call.

"A bunch of quick responding heroes, man, just ran up to the black SUV ... they pulled him out," he continued. "He came to pretty quick. He was obviously a mess."

