Pea shoots recalled after possible listeria contamination

The Canada Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on Golden Pearl Mushroom brand pea shoots after a possible listeria contamination.

The pea shoots were distributed in B.C. and Alberta.

Consumers should check their fridges for the following products:

GPM sweet pea shoots (230 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00008 7

GPM pea shoots (100 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00012 4

GMP pea shoots (455 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00018 6

If you bought one of these products, you should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.