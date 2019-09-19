Youths charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of Surrey mechanic

Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of Surrey mechanic Delphin Paul Prestbakmo.

Prestbakmo, known as Pauly, was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in Surrey, B.C., just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 16. He died before RCMP made it to the scene.

The teenaged boys, aged 15 and 16, cannot be named due to their age, RCMP said.

RCMP say the attack was unprovoked but say the three knew each other to some degree.

The two teens have been in custody since late August for breaching court-imposed conditions on a separate matter, said Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT).

"It's troubling news," said Sgt. Jang, "It's very shocking."

He says motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Days after his death, Prestbakmo's family made an emotional appeal, asking anyone with information to come forward.

His sister described him as exuberant and generous who would "give the shirt off his back to someone in need."