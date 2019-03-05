Skip to Main Content
Misconduct charges against Surrey Six Mountie stayed over health concerns
Misconduct charges against Surrey Six Mountie stayed over health concerns

Cpl. Paul Johnston was charged in 2011 over alleged misconduct during the murder investigation. During a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, charges against him were stayed.

Cpl. Paul Johnston was charged in 2011 over alleged conduct during murder investigation

Rhianna Schmunk · CBC News ·
People line up to be screened to enter the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver in 2013, when the trial of the 2007 Surrey Six murders opened. Misconduct charges against a former Mountie involved in the investigation were stayed on Tuesday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The last of four Mounties accused of misconduct in connection with their behaviour during the Surrey Six murder investigation has had charges against him stayed, largely because he is suffering from cancer. 

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the stay after a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday morning. The move means Paul Johnston, a corporal before he left the force, won't be prosecuted on charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In 2011, Johnston and three fellow officers — Sgt. Derek Brassington, Staff Sgt. David Attew and Cpl. Danny Michaud — were charged with misconduct. The latter three all pleaded guilty in separate hearings in January.

Brassington was sentenced to two years less a day house arrest for having a months-long, sexual affair with a potential key witness in the case. 

Derek Brassington outside provincial court in 2013. The former Mountie was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest in January for his behaviour during the Surrey Six murder investigation. (CBC)

Attew pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order in B.C. contrary to the RCMP Act over his own conduct with witnesses. He was sentenced to six months house arrest with conditions.

Michaud pleaded guilty to lying to police when he was asked if he knew about Brassington's affair. He was sentenced to three months house arrest on the same offence as Attew.

Brassington and Attew have left the force, while Michaud is suspended.

More to come.

