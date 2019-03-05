The last of four Mounties accused of misconduct in connection with their behaviour during the Surrey Six murder investigation has had charges against him stayed, largely because he is suffering from cancer.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the stay after a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday morning. The move means Paul Johnston, a corporal before he left the force, won't be prosecuted on charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In 2011, Johnston and three fellow officers — Sgt. Derek Brassington, Staff Sgt. David Attew and Cpl. Danny Michaud — were charged with misconduct. The latter three all pleaded guilty in separate hearings in January.

Brassington was sentenced to two years less a day house arrest for having a months-long, sexual affair with a potential key witness in the case.

Derek Brassington outside provincial court in 2013. The former Mountie was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest in January for his behaviour during the Surrey Six murder investigation. (CBC)

Attew pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order in B.C. contrary to the RCMP Act over his own conduct with witnesses. He was sentenced to six months house arrest with conditions.

Michaud pleaded guilty to lying to police when he was asked if he knew about Brassington's affair. He was sentenced to three months house arrest on the same offence as Attew.

Brassington and Attew have left the force, while Michaud is suspended.

More to come.