WW II veteran living in long-term care turning 100 in the midst of the pandemic

Canadian army veteran Paul DeLorme has seen a lot in the past 10 decades, but he won't be able to see his loved ones all in one room for his birthday party this year.

And this isn't just another birthday.

DeLorme, a former soldier and prisoner of war, turns 100 on July 23 and will be celebrating his centennial in the Vancouver long-term care home where he lives.

His friends and family will be celebrating with him, but unfortunately, they will be outside the building, on the other side of a window, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I thought I was doing really well, I had everything sorted out in February," said daughter Veronica DeLorme Thursday on The Early Edition.

She said, now, party-goers will send well-wishes from outside the care home in a spot her father can see them and everyone will enjoy boxed meals and each other's company under the circumstances.

Paul DeLorme at his long term care home at the Weinberg Residence in Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. DeLorme is a WW II veteran, and spent three years in a German prisoner of war camp. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"It was extremely difficult, because one day I was visiting him and the next day I couldn't — just like that," said Veronica DeLorme.

She said she received notice this week from staff at the facility where her father lives, telling her people can now start to make appointments to visit their loved ones inside.

But the party means a multitude of people and scheduling it all could be challenging for guests and exhausting for the birthday boy.

"I thought I ought to leave it as it is," said Veronica DeLorme. "After his birthday, then I will make an appointment to go see him."

Father and daughter both joined host Stephen Quinn on The Early Edition Thursday to kick off the DeLormes' big day and to remember some of the milestone events in Paul DeLorme's' life.

Born in rural Saskatchewan in 1920, he's a World War II veteran who was taken prisoner at Dieppe 78 years ago and tried to escape — twice.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WW II veteran Paul DeLorme must spend his 100th birthday in his care home, distanced from family and friends. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

"I remember a few things," said DeLorme. "Germans everywhere, Canadians everywhere and fighting with one another."

He recalled his own stand-off with a particular German soldier on the beaches of France.

"The German was shooting through the ocean. I was about 10 feet from him so all I did was throw a grenade ... knocked him out for the rest of his life."

Paul DeLorme wrote about his military experiences in his book, A Métis Man Goes to War, published in 2016.