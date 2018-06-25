Surrey minor hockey coach remembered 2 years after unsolved 'mistaken identity' shooting

Paul Bennett's tragic death in 2018 sowed confusion — police said the killing was targeted and asked the public for information about who he may have had contact with in the time leading up to his death.

Bennett, 47, was gunned down in broad daylight in his Cloverdale neighbourhood. He was a nurse, a father of two, a husband and an enthusiastic coach and minor hockey volunteer.

Questions began to swirl about how he could possibly have ties to the criminal world.

It was nearly a month later that investigators announced in the clearest possible terms that Bennett was innocent. He had been the victim of mistaken identity.

For Deanna Cox, president of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association where Bennett was a fixture, there was never any doubt that he was not involved in criminal affairs.

"It was still hard for our members to go through that and seeing that in the news and people talking as if Paul might have been involved, " Cox said.

"Everybody knew there's no chance that could have been the case. So that was pretty rough on everyone, on top of losing him in the first place."

The day after his death, Fraser Health, confirmed Bennett worked as a nurse in the operating room at Peace Arch Hospital.

In a statement, the health authority called him a "passionate advocate for patients and patient care."

'An excellent person all around'

Speaking two years after the slaying, Cox said Bennett was caring on and off the ice.

"He was always the one working with the kids who were most scared to be on the ice and the most timid, and making sure they'd come back and have fun every week," she said.

Cox said he loved to tell jokes, have fun and live life to the fullest. She said he was the type of person who was always first to raise his hand when the association needed a volunteer.

"It was obvious he had a passion for the game and he spread that wherever and whenever he could," she said.

Since his death, the hockey association has found ways to remember and honour Bennett.

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows a vehicle of interest — a silver four-door Honda Civic — leaving the area shortly after the shooting. (RCMP)

Kids have worn 'PB' stickers on their helmets, there's an annual tournament bearing his name, and there's a bursary that helps children who may not normally have the opportunity to start playing hockey.

"It's heartbreaking, really, that someone that was such a big part of our community, and such an excellent person all around would have just been taken away from his family and our community for no good reason," Cox said.

She said it's difficult that two years after the killing, the case isn't yet solved. She said she's hopeful justice will be served and she understands these investigations take time.

Ongoing investigation

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a written statement that he couldn't share any details of the investigation, which he said is still active and a priority case.

"It was a tragic event that evokes strong memories and has had a deep impact on the community," Jang said.

"Rest assured IHIT has not forgotten about Paul Bennett and those responsible for his death."

