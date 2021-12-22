More than a dozen charges related to sexual assault and child pornography have been laid against a former real estate agent from Surrey, B.C., police say.

Paul Atanassov, 25, was arrested on Nov. 18 following a lengthy criminal investigation which began this summer, RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

He was held in custody until Dec. 17, when the B.C. Prosecution Service approved 14 charges against him.

They include sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16, making or publishing child pornography and telecommunication to lure a child under 16, according to the statement.

In a phone call Wednesday, Sutton Premier Realty managing broker Kelvin Neufeld confirmed to CBC News that Atanassov worked for the Surrey-based agency for a couple of years until July this year when RCMP informed them about the allegations.

A search on the website of the B.C. Financial Services Authority, the independent body that regulates the industry, did not reveal any licensed real estate agents with Atanassov's name, and it is not clear for how long he was still acting as one.

Atanassov has been released by the courts on strict conditions, which include:

a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., under which he can only leave his residence with permission;

not attending any public park, public swimming area, community centre, or theatre where persons under the age of 16 are present;

not having contact, or being in the presence of any person under the age of 16;

not dating or getting married to anyone who has children under the age of 16 without their prior knowledge of his charges;

not possessing any digital devices capable of accessing the internet;

not distributing, publishing, posting or making publicly available information including comments and images with respect to any person.

not accessing any social media sites, social networks, internet discussions, forums or chat rooms.

Atanassov's next appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

Anyone with information or who might witness Atanassov breaching any of his conditions is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.