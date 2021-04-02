Opening of Pattullo Bridge replacement pushed back a year to 2024

The completion date for the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster, B.C., has been delayed to 2024.

A progress update from the government says on-site investigative work, permitting processes and challenges due to the pandemic have set back the original 2023 opening date.

However, the government says the $1.37-billion project over the Fraser River remains on budget.

While work on the bridge continues on land, the in-river work is paused to protect fish and fish habitat in line with regulations from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The four-lane replacement bridge will have wider lanes than the current structure and will include dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists. It will be built to potentially allow for the bridge to be expanded to six lanes.

Last year, Fraser Crossing Partners — consisting of a number of construction companies — was awarded a $967.5-million contract to replace the bridge, with the remaining costs covering project management, financing, property acquisition and other project-related items.

2018 concept art of what a four-lane Patullo bridge, with dedicated room for cyclists and pedestrians on either side, could look like. (TransLink)

The bridge is being built under a so-called community benefits agreement, which is aimed at boosting apprenticeship opportunities and hiring more women, Indigenous people and other under-represented workers.

Pre-pandemic, the Pattullo Bridge had about 70,000 crossings per day.

When it opened in 1937, it was slated to last 50 years. Years ago it stopped meeting modern seismic and wind standards.