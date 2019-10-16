3 weeks of overnight lane closures begin for Pattullo Bridge

The Pattullo Bridge will be seeing overnight lane closures for the next three weeks as seismic- and wind-warning systems are installed along the span.

The bridge will be closed northbound between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and Thursday, Oct. 31.

TransLink said drivers who use the bridge are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead during the closures. Emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will still be allowed to use the Pattullo in both directions.

Affected northbound N19 bus trips will be rerouted over the Queensborough Bridge. TransLink warned the route will take half an hour longer than usual.

The transit authority said the span is being shut down so staff can install new early warning systems for high winds and seismic activity, including new sensors, warning lights and "bridge closure devices."

Once finished, officials will be able to block entry to the bridge with the new system in the event of a seismic or wind emergency.

The installation is expected to be completed by the end of the year.