The Pattullo Bridge will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday as crews test new equipment.

TransLink says the bridge will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both nights and is encouraging drivers to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

The 83-year-old bridge links New Westminster and Surrey and has about 68,000 crossings daily.

Crews will be testing a recently installed system for monitoring seismic and wind events.

When the sensors are triggered, traffic control gates, similar to railway crossings, will block the bridge entrances. Warning lights and digital signs will also alert drivers about a bridge closure.

The system will be ready to use after crews complete the testing.

TransLink says N19 bus trips will be re-routed over the Queensborough Bridge during the overnight closures. It says riders should plan for an extra half hour of travel time.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge in both directions at all times.

Construction is underway on a new $1.3-billion Patullo Bridge, with completion slated for 2023.

The province says the new bridge will feature four wider lanes plus separate pedestrian and cyclist lanes.