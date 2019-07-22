Pattullo Bridge to close in single direction overnight for maintenance work

Starting Sunday, the Pattullo Bridge will close overnight in single directions for almost a week, as crews carry out maintenance and inspection on the 82-year-old structure, TransLink says.

The transit authority is encouraging users of the bridge, which links New Westminster and Surrey, to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives during the closures.

Emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge in both directions at all times.

The bridge will be closed southbound 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on:

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

The bridge will be closed northbound 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on:

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

The N19 bus will be re-routed over the Queensborough Bridge during these times.

Work will include installing early seismic warning and monitoring system sensors, as well as fibre-optic cables.

Crews annually inspect the underside of the bridge deck to ensure the safety of the structure until the completion of the Pattullo's replacement, construction of which is expected to begin this summer.

Completion of the project, which is set to cost almost $1.4 billion, is scheduled for 2023

Approximately 80,000 cars cross the bridge daily.