Vancouver cobbler wins prestigious cobbling award 4 years after his father won it

Patrick Nijdam, 31, has been cobbling shoes in Vancouver since he was a teenager. For a few years before he got into the craft, he was helping out in what was then his father, Ronald Nijdam's, shop — sweeping floors and doing odd jobs.

Patrick has since taken over the business, with his father as one of his employees, but he's continued to follow in Ronald's footsteps. The pair have been submitting their work for North America's most prestigious cobbling prize, the Grand Silver Cup, which is awarded by the Shoe Service Institute of America.

In 2019, Ronald won the Grand Silver Cup. This year, it was Patrick's turn to take home the top prize.

Prizes won by Patrick and Ronald Nijdam sit in the front area of the Quick Cobbler shop in Vancouver, including the 2023 Grand Silver Cup, won by Patrick on the left, next to the 2019 Grand Silver Cup won by his father. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"It was obviously an honour, but a huge surprise that I won," he said, adding that he submits his work every two years when the competition is held, not just because he wants to win but because the diligent scoring by master cobblers helps him improve his craft.

"I've always been trying to catch up to where my dad's been, and finally, I've been able to get there," said Patrick.

For the competition, cobblers submit two pairs of well-worn shoes, one men's and one women's and fully repair and restore one of each pair, leaving its mate in original, worn condition as a reference.

Patrick Nijdam holds the two shoes he restored in order to win the Grand Silver Cup — a top prize for cobblers in North America. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

For Ronald, the prestigious prize wasn't career-changing, but like Patrick, he said the process of having his work thoroughly reviewed every two years was. He got second place (which is somewhat confusingly called the gold award) three times before winning the Grand Silver Cup. Patrick said the careful, detailed judging contributed to a constant improvement in his work.

4th generation cobbler

Patrick is the fourth generation of his family to get into the shoe repair business. Ronald's father and grandfather were both cobblers in the Netherlands. He moved to Canada in 1984 and still has a hint of a Dutch accent.

Though he's handed Patrick the reins, Ronald continues to enjoy working in the shop.

Ronald Nijdam, the winner of the 2019 Grand Silver Cup, works on a sanding wheel at Quick Cobbler in Vancouver on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"I could retire if I wanted to, but I like to do it still, and as long as I'm useful to Pat and he could use my help, then I'll be around to help him out and do some shoes," he said.

According to Patrick, the industry is far from being in decline, but for younger cobblers like him, it's considered a somewhat obscure career.

"We can be looked at as a hipster occupation, for sure," he said.

Patrick Nijdam, 31, is the winner of the 2023 Grand Silver Cup, awarded by the Shoe Service Institute of America. The prize is considered the most prestigious North American award for cobblers doing restoration work. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The stacks of shoes, neatly organized in plastic boxes on rolling racks, confirm the high demand for shoe repairs. Patrick estimated about 350 pairs were filling the racks, all in need of the cobblers' attention. He said the wait time is about four weeks — somewhat ironically, as the business is named Quick Cobbler.

Patrick said they do a lot of nicer dress shoes, but a massive part of the business is repairing Blundstones and Birkenstocks, something he acknowledges may have a lot to do with being based in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, Patrick was rebuilding a pair of baby shoes — vintage Nike sneakers that a customer's daughter had worn roughly thirty years ago. Now, she was expecting a baby, and the customer wanted to get the shoes ready to be worn once again.

A pair of vintage Nike baby shoes without soles sit on the bench at Quick Cobbler in Vancouver. The shoes, which were worn by the customer's daughter about thirty years ago, are being rebuilt, as she is now expecting a child. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

It was an unusual job, laden with sentiment, and somehow fitting for a cobbler filling his father's figurative shoes — both in his career and as the winner of the Grand Silver Cup.

Patrick has an eight-month-old son who would probably fit the vintage Nikes. He said it's obviously far too soon to say whether there would be a fifth-generation cobbler in the family, but it would be great to get him sweeping the shop in a few years.

Ronald was ambivalent about the prospect of yet another generation of Nijdam cobblers.

"It sounds weird, but it doesn't really matter to me. As long as they enjoy their job," he said. "It would be a good marketing thing to say, 'I'm fifth generation.'"