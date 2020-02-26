Skip to Main Content
Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich hit by blockade
About 80 demonstrators have moved onto Highway 17 at Mount Newton Cross Road, blocking the intersection in all directions.

Demonstrators blocking the Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)

Protesters have blocked the Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich at the intersection of Mount Newton Cross Road.

Traffic is blocked in all directions, including motorists heading to and from the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal and Victoria.

Police have set up a detour around the area. 

Earlier today, government lawyers obtained a court injunction to stop blockades on the busy highway.

Demonstrators are singing, drumming and holding signs in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. 

Police are detouring traffic around the blockade. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)
