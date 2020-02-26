Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich hit by blockade

Protesters have blocked the Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich at the intersection of Mount Newton Cross Road.

Traffic is blocked in all directions, including motorists heading to and from the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal and Victoria.

Police have set up a detour around the area.

Earlier today, government lawyers obtained a court injunction to stop blockades on the busy highway.

Wet’suwet’en protesters standing on the highway, at Mount Newton X-Road, in Central Saanich. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://t.co/fg5fGZxmn6">pic.twitter.com/fg5fGZxmn6</a> —@Adamvanderzwan

Demonstrators are singing, drumming and holding signs in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.