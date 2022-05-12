B.C. drops 24 tickets against pastors issued for violating COVID-19 orders
Fines for the 3 pastors would have totalled $55,200, according to their legal representative
British Columbia's Crown Prosecution Service has dropped two dozen COVID-19 violation tickets against three Chilliwack, B.C., pastors who continued in-person worship services in violation of provincial public health orders.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which represents the pastors, says the fines would have totalled $55,200.
The Crown dropped seven tickets against Pastor John Koopman of the Chilliwack Free Reformed Church, 11 tickets against Pastor James Butler of the Free Grace Baptist Church and six tickets against Pastor Timothy Champ with the Valley Heights Community Church.
The centre said in a news release that police began ticketing churches for ignoring health orders to hold services starting December 2020, and the three pastors amassed 66 tickets between them.
The prosecution service said in a statement that, following a review, Crown lawyers found the "assessment standard was no longer met" for 24 of the violations, but noted similar cases remain before court.
The centre says there are still more than 20 outstanding tickets against pastors and churches in the Fraser Valley, and it plans to defend them "vigorously.''
CBC News has contacted the prosecution service and the Ministry of Health for comment and clarification on the number of outstanding tickets.
